Alhaji Sidiku Buari's wife, Hajia Muinatu Buari, led a powerful delegation from the Supreme Ladies Club to the enstoolment of Akropong Akuapem's Akwaboahemaa

Hajia Muina and her team presented gifts to the newly installed queen who is also a member of the club

Videos and photos from the ceremony show it was a colourful event with so much style and glamour on display

Hajia Muinatu Buari, the wife of former MUSIGA president Alhaji Sidiku Buari, stole the show as she attended the enstoolment of her friend as a queen.

The friend, a member of the Supreme Ladies Club, was recently enstooled as the Akwaboahemaa of Akropong Akuapem.

Muina Buari led the Supreme Ladies to the enstoolment of Akropong Akuampem's Akwaboahemaa Photo source: @muinatubuari

Hajia Muina who is the President of Supreme Ladies, graced the enstoolment with some members of the club.

Sidiku Buari's wife slays in blue corseted dress

In videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Muina, who is also the stepmother of actress Nadia Buari, and her team arrived at the ceremony dazzling in colourful outfits.

The outfits were made from different colours of clothes designed with the same patterns.

Hajia Muina preferred the blue colour which had pink patterns. She the top (kaba) made in the for a corset dress and looked dashing in it.

She and her group danced around before she took the microphone to speak and announce the gifts they had brought for the new queen.

See below for the videos as shared on the Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Below are some photos of Muinatu Buari and the Supreme Ladies at the ceremony.

1. Some members of the Supreme Ladies after their arrival:

Members of the Supreme Ladies moments after their arrival Photo source: @muinatubuari

2. It was a colourful ceremony:

Muina Buari and her Supreme Ladies were lovely Photo source: @muinatubuari

3. The Supreme Ladies were all excited to support their colleague:

The Supreme Ladies looking gorgeous Photo source: @muinatubuari

The Supreme Ladies Club

The Supreme Ladies Club is a social club of strong women who want to better the lot of women and children in Ghana.

According to the club's president, its core mandate is:

"Caring for the underprivileged in society eg. orphans widows children in neonatal care prisons and women empowerment."

Over the years, they have made donations to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital's maternity ward, Osu Children's Home, among others.

