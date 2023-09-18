Ghanaian skincare entrepreneur Hamamat Montia turned heads online when she shared a lovely photo of her and her firstborn daughter flaunting their natural beauty

They wore their long afro hair and African print dresses as they were all smiles in the photo

Many people admired their beauty and talked about their striking resemblance

Former beauty queen Hamamat Montia shared an adorable photo of her and her daughter showing off their natural beauty.

Hamamat Montia and her first-born daughter in a photo. Image Credit: @iamhamamat

Source: Instagram

Hamamamat Montia and her first-born daughter

shared a lovely photo of her and her daughter rocking their natural afro hair as they slayed in African print outfits.

She noted that the day she gave birth to her was the most memorable day of her life. Mentioning how much she loves her daughter, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Should I be asked about the most memorable day of my life, it would be the day you made me a mother.

In the post's caption, Hamamat Montia also disclosed that she was spending quality time with her adorable daughter. She wrote:

Quality time with my No1

Below is an adorable photo of Hamamat Montia and her firstborn daughter flaunting their beauty.

Ghanaians gush over Hamamat Montia and her daughter's natural beauty

Many people in the comment section gushed over their natural beauty. Others also talked about the striking resemblance between Hamamat Montia and her firstborn child.

mannyneverdies1 said:

Beautiful like Mother like daughter

milana.colovic said:

What a beauty this is ❤️❤️❤️❤️️

mynomadic.journey said:

You’re both so gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️

chasitysaunders said:

She is absolutely stunning just like her mother

purpledeysi20082012 said:

Copy and paste! Absolutely gorgeous

Hamamat joins Barbie in the Box challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that Hamamat Montia joined the trending Barbie in a Box challenge, which took over the internet.

Clad in pink, she combined a traditional element with the Western concept by adding a calabash full of shea butter and a cast iron pot with a wooden ladle lying in it.

Many people hailed her in the comment section and even reposted her pictures as they applauded her and claimed she had won the Barbie challenge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh