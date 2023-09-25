Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia slayed in beautiful outfits as they celebrated their unborn twins with loved ones

Mrs Fiawoo got her Instagram followers to guess the genders of her twins, which they did

Others also gushed over how the couple were booed up in the pictures as Selly flaunted her baby bump

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley and her adorable husband and musician, Praye Tiatia, melted the hearts of many as they dropped beautiful pictures from the baby shower of their twins.

Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia at the baby shower of their twins. Image Credit: @sellygalley @prayetiatia

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia all booed up in pictures

Selly Galley slayed in a gorgeous outfit as she posed with Praye Tiatia in pictures of their twins' baby shower.

They stood in front of a background setup of blue balloons on the left section, white balloons in the middle and pink balloons on the right section.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Fiawoo asked her Instagram followers to guess whether the gender of the twins was two boys or girls or a boy and a girl.

Below are lovely pictures from the baby shower of Praye Tiatia and Selly Galley twins.

Ghanaians gush over Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia's photos

Many people commented on the pictures as they guessed the genders of Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia's set of twins. Others also talked about how adorable the photos were.

mayvyz_dede said:

Prayɛ junior and sɛlly junior ✌️

effie_blessing said:

Boy and girl. Whichever it is...we're damnn happy!!!!

ewuraa_posh said:

Yayyyyy Show God. He showed up n showed off❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. I think it's girls or boy n gal❤️❤️

yves_scent_city said:

Isn’t this beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

galley_messiah said:

My guess is vibrant kids . They that wait upon the Lord...

ronnyeboony said:

Two beautiful girls

cee4real said:

Boy and girl ❤️❤️

shafbabi said:

Boy and girlby de decor u shall no de gender

