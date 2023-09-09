Selly Galley shared an old video of the dress she wore and how she looked on the day of her baby shower and the gender reveal of her twins

She slayed in a white sparkling dress, neatly fixed frontal lace wig, and flawless makeup as she showed off her beauty in the video

Many people admired how beautiful she looked while pregnant

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley turned many heads online when she shared a video of her outfit for her baby shower.

Selly Galley slays in a sparkling white dress. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Details of Selly Galley's outfit

Selly Galley wore a white star-studded dress made of sparkling lace fabric and shiny beads. The dress had a thigh-high cut that flaunted her fine legs.

Mrs Fiawoo's makeup was flawless as she smiled and showed off her beauty while rubbing her baby bump.

Her frontal lace wig was styled into a ponytail with a portion curled and left to hang on her face.

Selly Galley posed elegantly in the video while showing off her baby bump.

Below is a lovely video of Selly Galley slaying in a star-studded dress for her baby shower.

Ghanaians gush over Selly Galley in video

Many of Selly Galley's Instagram followers gushed over how stunning she looked in the video. Others also congratulated her and praised God for blessing her with twins.

creatively_baked_by_sesy said:

The true example of the blessings go loud , ego worry the neighbours

_adelequagraine said:

If “In His time, He makes all things beautiful“ was a person Kaish

opokuagertrude said:

With this kind of beauty in pregnancy, I pray you get pregnant every year. U are a sparkling girl.

spindy02 said:

Akpe na Mawu...this is you Lord, I connect anyone looking for the fruit of the womb

ericato2 said:

He does all the beautiful things in his time.

abenaa.joyce said:

Definition of God's time is the best

gextrahair said:

The Prettiest pregnant woman l had ever seen in this world,you are indeed blessed Mum

Videos from Selly Galley's plush baby shower for her twins pop up

YEN.com.gh reported that a video from the plush baby shower and gender reveal of Selly Galley surfaced online.

Many people admired the decor and how she celebrated her pregnancy as they congratulated her in the comments.

