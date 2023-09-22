Musician Wendy Shay shared five new pictures on her Instagram page while recovering from the car accident she was involved in at Kwabenya

She encouraged her followers to love her now rather than when she is demised

Many people were concerned about how she was recovering, while others gushed over how stunning she looked

Dancehall musician Wendy Shay shared lovely pictures on her Instagram page a few days before opening up for the first time about the near-fatal car accident she was involved in at Kwabenya.

Wendy Shay dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Wendy Shay drops gorgeous pictures while recovering from a car accident

Wendy Shay shared beautiful pictures of herself while recovering from the near-fatal car accident she was involved in at Kwabenya on September 10, 2023, at midnight.

She slayed in a black leather jacket and sports bra and paired both with camouflage trousers. She completed her look with black boots.

The Survivor hitmaker left her dyed dreadlocks hanging over her shoulders. She accessorised by wearing silver framed dark sunglasses and silver rings.

Captioning the post, Wendy Shay encouraged her fans and Ghanaians to love her now, not when she is demised. She wrote:

Love me now.

Below are lovely pictures of Wendy Shay she shared on her Instagram page.

Ghanaians react to the new pictures of Wendy Shay she shared on Instagram

Many were still concerned about Wendy Shay's recovery process, while others gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

official_dacoster said:

Babes ❤️

mc_lean0001 said:

No weapon formed against you shall prosper, MA❤️✨❤️‍

sirlordmontana said:

Please, are you well now because I can’t sleep in Kwabenya oooo

aba_the_great1 said:

Love you forever ♾ my muse ❤️

thisislindita said:

I love you now and forever.

kubileticiaappiah said:

God is good all the time

tomybrittanya said:

Forever love you here ❤️❤️❤️

