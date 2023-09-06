Actress and former Big Brother Africa housemate Selly Galley recently gave birth to twins, her first biological children

Ahead of the delivery of her twins in the United States, Selly had a baby shower held in her honour

Videos from the beautiful ceremony have emerged online, showing lovely scenes of the actress having fun

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Selly Galley, known in private life as Selorm Galley Fiawoo, had a plush baby shower held for her ahead of her childbirth.

Reports emerged on social media on Tuesday, August 23, 2023, that Selly and her husband had given birth to twins.

Details of Selly Galley's childbirth were sketchy, except that she was reported to have given birth in the United States, with a video of her with a baby bump emerging online.

Selly Galley had a plush baby shower before giving birth Photo source: @wedwithmcb

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley drops maternity photos to confirm the news

Days after the news broke, Selly Galley confirmed that she had indeed given birth. She shared some maternity photos on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the photos, the Big Brother Season 8 housemate expressed gratitude to God.

Videos of Selly Galley's baby shower

It turns out that the actress celebrated with her family and friends just before she delivered her twins.

Videos shared by events blogger @Wedwithmcb show the baby shower for Selly Galley to have been a beautiful ceremony.

One of the videos had her dressed in a white, smiling and dancing.

Another video showed Selly's husband, Praye Tietia, performing a song at the party. She got on the floor to dance with him.

She also had an emotional dance moment with a little girl who was also dressed in white.

Apart from the music and dancing, there were lots of food for the partygoers.

Selly Galley has been waiting for eight years for a child

The news of Selly Galley's childbirth comes almost eight years after she got married to rapper Cartel Big aka Praye Tietia of Praye music group fame.

Aged 35, Selly had often spoken about her difficulties in childbirth and what efforts she had made to get a child of her own.

How Selly Galley cursed a lady who mocked her childlessness in 2020

So serious was her case that Selly once had to come hard at a young lady who tried to mock her situation.

The lady, Ohenewaa, took to the comment section of a Selly post to call her barren and the actress replied with curses.

McBrown's prophecy about Selly Galley birthing twins emerges

Meanwhile, an old video of Nana Ama McBrown predicting that Selly Galley was going to give birth to twins has surfaced online.

The video which is from 2021 has resurfaced following reports that Selly Galley and her husband had welcomed twins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh