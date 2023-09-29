Fella Makafui was present at her husband Medikal's listening party for his new album, Planning and Plotting

She arrived in a black and yellow luxury BMW X6 and was mobbed by fans and the press when she got down

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked; they complimented her with lovely words

Actress and filmmaker Fella Makfui arrived in style at the album listening party of her husband Medikal's album, Planning and Plotting.

Fella Makafui rides in a BMW X6. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Business mogul Fella Makafui arrived in a black and yellow luxury BMW X6 at Medikal's Planning and Plotting album listening party.

The event was held at the White Restaurant inside the Marina Mall on the night of September 28, 2023.

She was mobbed by the press, who wanted to catch a glimpse of her infectious beauty and radiance.

Mrs Frimpong took over the red carpet as she posed elegantly for pictures while slaying in a fitted jumpsuit and curly frontal lace wig. She carried a gold purse to match her gold heels.

Video of Fella Makafui walking to the venue and speaking to the press.

Ghanaians drool over Fella Makafui's beauty

Many people talked about how gorgeous Fella Makafui looked at her husband Medikal's album listening party for Planning and Plotting. Others complimented her and cheered her in the comments.

See some of the comments below:

_anastasia_chinenye

She’s so pretty The kinda wife you’ll need

awudif

Nice dressing. All covered up and still looking beautiful

mhyx_salami

Fella with the bodzyyyy

canadian_pappy

Bouncers Wey fresh dier enoaa ni bouncers with degree ❤️

funny_videos_ghana

BIGGEST Fella

joan_nne said:

Humbled and beautiful

