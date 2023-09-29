Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale caused a frenzy on social media after they shared a kiss at Medikal's Planning and Plotting album listening party

The event took place on September 28, 2023, at the White Restaurant, Marina Mall

The video got many people talking as others shared their thoughts on Fella Makafui's reaction

Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor kiss

In the video, Abena Korkor approached a table with Shatta Wale, Medikal, Fella Makafui and Afia Schwarzenegger sitting around it.

She squeezed her way through the Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui and Afia Schwar, to give Shatta Wale a hug, which then resulted in the two of them kissing in the process.

Fella Makafui's facial expressions got many people talking while Afia Schwar was cheering Abena Korkor and calling her the nation shaker.

Video of Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor sharing a kiss at Medikal's Planning and Plotting album listneing party.

Ghanaians react as Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor share a kiss

Many people who watched the video carefully noticed Fella Makafui's facial expression after Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor shared a kiss. Others claimed she was not pleased with what she saw.

mzzafi77 said:

Fella giving frenimies vibe

aj_ahdjowah said:

She will come for him

chris_nana_kwejo_jobs said:

In Ghana di3 when you can behave like this, that’s how you earn celebrity status As3m oo hmmm we di3 we dey watch

boyweedee said:

See Fella's look

corporate_bar said:

Who else noticed Fella's face after the kiss??

naa___karley said:

Hahaha they are looking at her in a funny way. Awww Korkor

angiequeen2023 said:

Eii is Fella jealous or what

