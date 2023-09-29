Medikal organised an album listening party for Planning and Plotting at the White Restaurant, Marina Mall, on September 28, 2023

Many Ghanaian celebrities such as Kofi Kinaata, Shatta Wale, and many others, including his wife, Fella Makafui, were there to support him

YEN.com.gh compiled videos from the event

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian rapper Medikal held a listening party for his album, Planning and Plotting, on September 28, 2023, at the White Restaurant inside Marina Mall.

Medikal Planning and Plotting album listening party in Accra. Image Credit: @utvghana @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Medikal holds a listening party for his album, Planning and Plotting

Many industry players were present to listen to Medikal's new album, Planning and Plotting. Medikal arrived in style as he spoke to the media about the music project and how he came by that name.

Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui, rapper Kofi Kinaata, and dancehall musicians Samini and Shatta Wale were present to witness the occasion.

Other names include comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, TikTok star Felicia Osei, rapper Lasmid, songstress Sista Afia, and many others who arrived in their classy outfits to the occasion.

Below are more videos from Medikal's Planning and Plotting album listening party.

Medikal arrives at his Planning and Plotting album listening party.

Medikal speaks about the album.

Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui, and dancehall musician Shatta Wale walk into the venue.

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger arriving in style to the album listening party.

Dancehall musician Samini was also there to support Medikal at his album unveiling.

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata arrived at the event in style.

Singer and songwriter Sista Afia slayed in a gorgeous fitted dress to the album listening party.

Rapper Lasmid looked simple in sweattrousers and a sweatshirt at Medikal's album listening party.

Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse display fire moves to Medikal's song, Sokoo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Fella Makafui and TikTok star were spotted dancing to Medikal's song Sokoo in the video.

The dance moves were the official challenge for the song as they urged others to use it in their videos.

Ghanaians applauded Fella Makafui for being a supportive wife who does not flinch in promoting her husband's music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh