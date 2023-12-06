Beasts of No Nation star Strika has reemerged in the limelight on social media thanks to actor Dr Likee

It comes after months of Strika being absent from the screens owing to tribulations that affected his acting career

YEN.com.gh has collected three new and inspiring videos where young Strika features and displays his talent

Beasts of No Nation star Strika, known in private life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, has reemerged in the spotlight on social media after months of hiatus.

The young film personality first entered the limelight after the Hollywood movie, released on September 3, 2015.

3 charming videos as Beasts of No Nation's Strika stars in skits and movie thanks to Dr Likee.

However, unlike his Ghanaian colleague Abraham Attah, who played Agu, Strika's national prominence since Beasts of No Nation declined. There have been several efforts to get him off the streets, where he reportedly sold coconut at some point and back on the screens.

Caleb Nii Boye, an entertainment journalist, spotted him in town in 2018 and led the effort to get him off the streets. According to reports, the media and other interested parties volunteered to help the young actor get back on his feet, but nothing came of it.

The latest is famous Ghanaian actor and comedian Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, better known as Rass Nene (Dr Likee), who has featured the young actor in a series of roles to revive Strika's declining acting career.

The pair have released a trailer for their new project titled Striker, impressing many Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three videos in which Strika delights with his acting prowess.

In the video below, Strika plays the role of a physically challenged person with Dr Likee.

Strika and Dr Likee are in a fierce altercation in the video.

Trailer of the movie Striker, which features Strika and Dr Likee.

Strika and Seniorman Layla

In another story, Strika, in a snippet of a skit with skit maker Seniorman Layla, impressed many with his acting skills.

Strika and Layla had a dispute in the skit, and the farmer's mannerisms and charisma were evident.

Many Ghanaians were happy to see Strika getting his life back on track and venturing into the skit scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh