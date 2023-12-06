Strika's mother, in a video, spoke to actor Gun Shot, who got her son out of the streets and back into the movie scene

In the video, the emotional mother knelt before Gun Shot and thanked him and Ras Nene for helping Strika

Strika, who gained stardom after featuring in Beast Of No Nation, fell from grace and reportedly resorted to street life and substance abuse

The mother of Ghanaian actor Strika has expressed her gratitude to actor Gun Shot, the unsung hero who pulled her son from the grip of street life and resurrected his passion for acting.

Strika, whose rise to fame began with his role in Beast Of No Nation, encountered a downward spiral, struggling with the harsh realities of life on the streets and succumbing to substance abuse. However, a recent turn of events has brought hope and joy to many Ghanaians as the actor has made a triumphant return to the movie scene.

The emotional video captured his mother's gratitude as she knelt before Gun Shot, pouring out her thanks for the relentless efforts put forth by both Gun Shot and Ras Nene to rescue her son.

The recent release of a skit trailer featuring Strika and Ras Nene has sparked excitement and optimism among Ghanaians. There has been a lot of anticipation for Strika's comeback, with many expressing joy at the prospect of witnessing the actor reclaim his rightful place in the spotlight.

Strika's mother makes Ghanaians sad

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

focus said:

chairman we have seen all ur good deeds May almighty bless you gunshot

kofi reacted:

gunshot is a reall definition of a brother

Obasanjo commented:

aowww look at how striker is watching the woman

Ghanaians react to Strika's upcoming film

In a related story, Ras Nene and Strika released a trailer for their new project titled Striker, and many Ghanaians are impressed by the quality.

The movie is dedicated to Strika, and Ghanaians are happy with Ras Nene for going out of his way to help the former child star.

The trailer has a very high definition, making folks urge Ras Nene to get the movie on platforms like Netflix.

