Kumawood actor and YouTuber Ras Nene's strange fashion style got many people laughing as he shared photos on his Instagram page.

Ras Nene's outfit grabs attention and gets many laughing hard

Ras Nene got many people laughing hard when he shared pictures of himself dressed in a funny outfit.

He wore a short-sleeved shirt, and instead of using a tie, he used a large scarf. For the bottoms, Ras Nene wore jeans and an old-fashioned belt. He accessorised his look by wearing a headlamp.

With his bags hanging over his shoulder, the famous YouTuber noted that he was headed to his village to spend the Christmas holidays. He wrote:

I’m going to chop this Christmas in my village. In case my phone is off. I’m out of coverage area

Photos of Ras Nene heading to his hometown to celebrate Christmas.

Ghanaians react to Dr Likee's Instagram photos

Many people admired Ras Nene's comedy talent such that they hailed him in the comments. Others also laughed hard as they used several laughing emojis in their comment.

therealfourgee said:

Safe journey Godfather ❤️

rough_tackle said:

Something is cooking

evans_adu1 said:

Your Village is going to be our Village too

vigabwoy_network said:

We are waiting for you here

richsoon318 said:

Please when are you releasing Stiker movie

cobby_rana said:

Thomas ur waist aka konkra alias mewo

kob_b_y said:

we will understand

Source: YEN.com.gh