A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to recent developments about Strika shooting skits with Ras Nene and his team has gone viral

The man said that Strika should be undergoing rehabilitation instead of acting

Many people who watched the video disagreed with the man over his comments about Ras Nene

A Ghanaian man resident abroad has triggered reactions online after he accused Ghanaian actor Ras Nene of exploiting Strika for his selfish interest.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Bigscout Media on YouTube, the young man, identified as Nana Prempeh, was seated in a vehicle and remarked that anyone who claims to have the best interest of Strika at heart would first endeavour to get the boy to undergo rehabilitation and not get him to shoot skits.

Sounding displeased, the young man said Strika should only be considered for acting roles after rehabilitation.

"Dr Likee is my brother, but I can say that he is only using the boy for his selfish gains because he is popular," he lamented.

Ghanaians disagree with the young man comment about Dr Likee

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video disagreed with the young man regarding his comments about Dr Likee and Strika.

@enockkowusu4094 indicated:

You had it wrong bro. Without rehab, Striker can make it. Besides, they aren't using him for their gains.

@emmanuelcann5978 commented:

Bro it doesn’t matter what people have done for him before I believe that DR likee can make a difference in his life so let’s just pray that GOD help him to change

@watchit16 replied:

He needs to be attending rehab, if he's still addicted. By Liki giving him a chance that can also lift his spirit up, but Liki needs to make sure he's attending some sort of rehab

Strika's mother thanks Gun Shot and Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Strika was overcome with emotion as she expressed gratitude to actor Gun Shot.

Gun Shot was the one who reached out to her son and opted to help him revive his acting career.

The emotional video captured Strika's mother as she knelt before Gun Shot, pouring out her thanks for the relentless efforts put forth by both Gun Shot and Ras Nene to rescue her son.

