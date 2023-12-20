Talented Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif got many people laughing hard at his dance moves as he imitated the signature moves of Nigerian musician Poco Lee

The hilarious video was captured during rehearsals of his long-awaited Zaama Disco on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Beach Hotel

Many advised him to refrain from dancing since his moves are hilarious

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif thrilled many of his fans with his exceptional dance moves during rehearsals for his Zaama Disco concert on December 21, 2023.

Black Sherif got many people laughing hard when a video of him displaying legwork moves like that of Nigerian musician Poco Lee.

The video was captured during the rehearsals of Black Sherif and his music band for his much-anticipated Zaama Disco concert that is scheduled for Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Beach Hotel.

Dressed in baggy black trousers and a white singlet, the 'Oh No' crooner danced with so much energy.

Video of Black Sherif displaying fire legwork at the Zaama Disco rehearsals.

Video of Black Sherif dancing gets many laughing hard

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they talked about Black Sherif's dance moves. Others also advised him to refrain from dancing as they shared their reasons.

rattydeflex said:

Don’t give a tall person dancefloor, we will disgrace ourselves before we even notice

arttemie_fashionlooks said:

You this boy you are naturally hilarious

nanamadeinchinagh said:

I don’t think we’re ready

fidi_bby said:

As3 Robot oh my kk ❤️

millyblinksmilly said:

eiii asa boniiii paaaa nie blackooooo

dela.kobby said:

As3 ahoma

melissa_asamoah said:

This boy is a comedian fr

"They can't blacklist him": Adesope shields Black Sherif from Naija bloggers

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian media personality, Adeospe Olajide, weighed in on the trending agenda of Ghanaian musicians to prioritise local content.

Black Sherif's comment on the agenda was misconstrued by some Nigerian bloggers who threatened to blacklist him.

The Nigerian media personality in a new interview shielded Black Sherif and sent a message to his detractors.

