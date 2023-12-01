A video of Strika having a good time in Kumasi with a protégé of Dr Likee has gone viral online

The young actor and Gun Shot were seen in a happy mood as the sipped their drinks at a restaurant

Many people who saw the video commended Dr Likee and his team for taking good care of Strika

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, the young actor affectionately known as Strika is having a good time with Dr Likee and his team in Kumasi.

A new video shared on TikTok showed the Beast Of No Nation actor and Gun Shot, a protégé of Dr Likee relaxing off a restaurant while sipping some drinks.

Strika hangs out with Gun Shot Photo credit: @gyenyame4ever/TikTok

Strika proved he is a funny character as he got Gun Shot bursting out in laughter following a funny remark he made about the drink.

Other videos on TikTok have also showed moments where Strika and Gun Shot were seen eating at a plush restaurant in the capital of Ashanti Region.

The video is proof that Strika is being given special attention by Dr Likee and his team.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of Strika whereas also commended Dr Likee and his team for taking good care of him.

Striker rise indicated:

Godfather gunshot ,Allah bless you

Kartel Dc commented:

pls help him to travel abroad to start a new life there

Obi_cubana gh wrote:

Big bro you deserve better wai

VYBES LOTEL MUSIC BRAND added:

Much love Broda keep supporting this guy karma will pay you well

Nino Godd stated:

I don’t know you before it’s my first time seeing your video and you deserve a follow

naporikadijah wrote:

Bro thank you very very much may God bless you more that’s you show love to the guy

Strika and Likee shoots skit

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Strika was seen shooting his first skit alongside Ras Nene and his crew.

The snippets from the skit have gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians impressed at Strika's acting prowess.

The atmosphere surrounding the shoot suggested that Strika was embracing the opportunity given him to better his life.

