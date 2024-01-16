Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah shared a touching story of a staunch fan who used her movies to comfort herself in those 15 years when she was trying to conceive

Disclosing the lady's name as Makita, Jackie said that her fan made her the godmother of her first child

The seasoned Canadian-Ghanaian actress shared a video of her flying business class to Abidjan to meet Makita and her family and shared the touching story in the post's caption

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared an emotional story of how the movies brought comfort to a lady who had been trying to have a child for 15 years.

Jackie Appiah flies business class to meet a fan who has tried for 15 years to conceive

Taking to her Instagram, Jackie Appiah, with excitement, shared that the story of the die-hard fan known as Makita, was incredible, which took her by surprise.

She said that Makita had been trying to have a child for about 15 years and during those tough times, it was her movies that got her through.

"OMG, guys, I gotta share this incredible story with you! So, there was this amazing lady who couldn’t have another baby for 15 years. Shocked? But get this, during all these years, she was a great fan and loved watching my movies; for her, they brought so much comfort and hope. It’s like my movies became her little ray of sunshine during the wait, you know? "

While waiting for a miracle from God, the fan made a special promise to God to invite Jackie Appiah to her baby's christening when that eventually happened.

Jackie Appiah said that regardless of which country the actress was in, she would find a way to ensure that she made it to her baby's christening.

"She reached out to my management and Voila! Here I am, in Abidjan, ready to celebrate this incredible miracle with her and her baby. I’m beyond honoured to be a part of such a special moment. Let’s make this celebration one for the books! Makita my sister thanks so much for making my trip an amazing one. Did I forget to mention that I am the baby’s god Mother."

Video of Jackie Appiah flying to Abidjan to meet Makita and her family.

