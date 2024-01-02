Jackie Appiah has started the new year with a bold fashion statement as she posed with a Louis Vuitton bag

The style icon looked fabulous in a designer two-piece outfit and designer bag as she stepped out

Top Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has reminded her fans that she is the queen of luxury and street style with her new photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Jackie Appiah looked sporty in a white Prada top, pink crop jacket, and matching cargo pants as she posed in different angles.

She chose mild makeup, emphasising her pink eyeshadows and cheeks while maintaining her Christmas hairstyle.

The top style icon accessorised her look with an expensive jewellery set, including a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and bracelet.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah looks classy in a stylish pantsuit

Jackie Appiah graced the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in a stunning purple outfit and designer high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has commented on Jackie Appiah's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mercyjohnsonokojie stated:

Jacks❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy New Year

Iambroquophifhancy stated:

Beautiful inside out❤️

Darlenebk stated:

That’s my girl much love, deary happy new year

mariamatarivalum stated:

You too fine abeg❤️

bukoladorcas52 stated:

Happy New Year, my woman Crush ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaian. Chic stated:

Cutie❤️

capt_worlanyor stated:

Jackie is Just beautiful and effortless. Wow ❤️❤️❤️

Munashjeff stated:

Happy new queen, Jackie

Jumbojumbojet stated:

Nice outfit. Happy New Year, Jackie

enijie3331 stated:

beautiful sister

Glamaybeauty stated:

Amen Happy New Year, queen

charlotteantwiboasiako stated:

This is giving

eugenetheartist_1_2 stated:

Drip too hard

Sisterdebyofficial stated:

Amen ❤️❤️

queen_annobill stated:

Happy New Year, too❤️❤️

Jackie Appiah Looks Angelic In A Red Beaded Gown And Frontal Ponytail To Mark Christmas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who went viral on Christmas day with her beaded lace gown.

In another image, the fashion influencer and her son wore matching Christmas pyjamas with style.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's Christmas pictures and adorable hairstyle.

