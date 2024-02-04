Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win announced his political ambitions at midnight on Sunday, February 4, 2024

He took to his social media platforms to share that he would be vying for the Afigya Kwabre North seat

While many were unhappy with his decision, others wished him all the best in his political endeavours

Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win made a huge announcement on his social media pages of him venturing into politics.

Lil Win vies for a parliamentary seat

Lil Win took to his social media media platforms to tease fans about a big announcement he would be making on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at midnight.

The post got many guessing what the big news would be, many guessing it was a divorce with his wife Maame Serwaa, and others guessing correctly about his political ambitions.

At midnight, Mr Nkansah posted a flier indicating his intention to vie for the Afigya Kwabre North seat.

In the caption, he wrote a prayer and used the hashtags Lil Win for a member of parliament (MP), the name of the constituency and his company, Wezzy Empire.

Into Your Hands Lord I commit My Spirit. #Lilwin_4_Mp #Afigya_Kwabre_North #wezzyempire

Below is Lil Win's post announcing his intention to vie for the Afigya Kwabre North seat.

Ghanaians reacted to the post of Lil Win vying for MP

Below are the thoughts of many Ghanaians on Lil Win's political ambitions.

khofi_lastkhard said:

Who is giving you that bad advice

ohemaawoyeje said:

Ghanaians are really good at discouraging. Kojo, don’t mind them #fullvim wate ✌️

nanakwakuwhyte said:

All the best bro, may God be your guide and shield ️ amen

kweku_j_extra_ said:

This guy is funny oo u naa u can't speak English lol

felixselorm said:

Masa, Go and sit somewhere. There is more to being an MP than just popularity

mantse_3 said:

lol Ghana be cheap to the stand that everyone could just stand and say he want a position haha

nahenkorah_marfo said:

Let’s be serious in this country. Can you even understand and interpret the Constitution? You think parliament is a joke long.

