Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable applauded Ghanaian actor Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, for being among the biggest movies in Africa

In a TikTok video, the Nigerian content creator stated that the Kumawood actor had a vision and that after seeing the behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, he was awed

The video sparked debate on social media as many shared their opinions

Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable has applauded Ghanaian actor Lil Win for coming up with a beautiful movie called A Country Called Ghana.

Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable eulogises Lil Win

The movie is still in the developing stages as Lil Win flew in Nigerian actors; Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu to play significant roles in the film.

Behind-the-scenes videos and photos have surfaced online, triggering Mr Anything Eatable to share his views.

In a TikTok video, he applauded Lil Win and noted that A Country Called Ghana movie will be one of the biggest movies in Africa.

"Lil Win, Lil Win, you shine your eye well," he said.

He added that many people, including him, are in a haste for the movie to be premiered so they could watch it.

While sipping a drink from a red plastic cup, the Nigerian content creator added that the Kumawood actor's movie will top movie charts in Ghana.

The video by Mr Anything Eatable sparked debate on social media as many shared their opinions on the behind-the-scenes footage of Lil Win's upcoming movie.

kobby_gaisie said:

Father Lil Win we Dey your back, keep doing this, you mean business, and that’s it

fyne_home said:

That's my prayer. It will be one of the biggest and outstanding movies

AOXCYBER said:

Na now Ghana dey wise small small, they brought Nigeria stars to resurrect their dead movie industry

igawilliams said:

A country called Ghana yet Nigeria actors are playing a lead role, tomorrow you guys will talk to 9ja, always believe you guys can't do without us

Kwame Okese music said:

Amen it will be big in Jesus Christ name Amen

Ezranomics said:

Ghana can brag... But after bragging nothing will come out. The singathon, what happened again???

Lil Win reposted the video from TikTok onto his Instagram page and reacted to it in the caption.

"Bringing Ramsey Nouah to shoot the movie is a mockery": Mr Logic fired Lil Win

YEN.com..gh reported that musician and entertainment pundit Emmanuel Barnes, aka Mr Logic, fired Kumawood star Lil Win over the title of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

In an interview, Mr Logic wondered why Lil Win flew in Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu for a movie that is supposed to give an account of Ghana's history.

The video sparked a debate online, with many telling Mr Logic to wait for the movie's storyline to be released.

