Musician and entertainment pundit Emmanuel Barnes, aka Mr Logic, has fired Kumawood star Lil Win over the title of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana

In an interview, the musician wondered why Lil Win flew in Nigerian actors for a movie that is supposed to give an account of Ghana's history

The video sparked a debate online, with many telling Mr Logic to wait for the movie's storyline to be released

Ghanaian musician and entertainment pundit Emmanuel Barnes, also known as Mr Logic, has blasted Kumawood star Lil Win over the title of his upcoming movie.

Mr Logic reacted to videos from the set of Lil Win's movie, A Country Called Ghana.

During the showbiz review segment on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz with media star Andy Dosty, Mr Logic wondered why Lil Win had brought in Nigerian stars to shoot a movie intended to tell the Ghanaian story.

He argued in the video that Ramsey Nouah and the other stars may want to exercise some form of control over the movie's outcome; hence, he believes the title will fail to live up to expectations.

Mr Logic also told Lil Win and other actors to be cautious when scripting their stories. He said because the aim was to send the movie to Netflix, Lil Win could have used Ghanaian actors who resemble Ramsey Nouah for the role.

He said bringing in Nigerian actors was a "mockery" of Ghana's sovereignty.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mr Logic's assertions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. Many people seem to disagree with Mr Logic.

adakugucom said:

Only Ghana that you'll have someone called Logic who cannot reason for a while

Mr Swart wrote:

Lil Win is a legend in acting. He knows what he's doing. Koo bibinii ne gyimie de3

Official Maame Benewaa wrote:

Chairman, please don't mind anyone. Please be focused you're doing a great job.

Lil Win Says He Was Acting When He Made "Defaming" Video Against Martha Ankomah

YEN.com.gh early on reported that Lil Win said he was only acting when he made the viral video about Martha Ankomah.

He said that he wouldn't have put on makeup in the video if he were serious about starting a fight, adding that he would've recorded the video in his home instead of the countryside.

