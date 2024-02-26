Ghanaian actor Lil Win's young and beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, has gone viral with her dazzling outfit for her birthday photoshoot

Maame Serwaa wore an expensive custom-made outfit and hairstyle in the viral photos

Some fans of the famous actor sent lovely birthday wishes to his beloved wife as she celebrated her birthday

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, has posted a beautiful video to celebrate his wife's birthday today, February 26, 2024.

The mother of three lovely children looked gorgeous in a classy corseted lace with unique beading in her birthday video.

Lil Win and his beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, look adorable together. Photo credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa wore a long, straight hairstyle and flawless makeup with well-defined brows and pink lipstick. She was also spotted with long eyelashes that elevated her look as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Lil Win shared the beautiful video of his wife on social media with this caption:

"Serwaa, my love❤️First Lady of Weezy Empire meeting you was a good opportunity I couldn’t have missed out, then I realised getting to know you would be better because I was addicted to younow I’m convinced you been my wife is the best decision over numerous decisions on this special day, I just ask God to bless you beyond your imagination my love. I will forever love you, baby…happy birthday, First Lady."

Watch the video below:

Lil Win poses with his beautiful family

Ghanaian actor and businessman Lil Win and his gorgeous life looked stunning together in customised white t-shirts for a beautiful family photoshoot.

Maame Serwaa looked fabulous in her frontal braid hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup.

The wealthy heirs wore matching long-sleeve kaftan and white trousers for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Lil Win's wife's birthday video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

nana_hemaa_doronzy stated:

Happy birthday to you mama,kojo are u sure u wrote everything

ny_buaso stated:

“Of cost” happy birthday

Nyamekyeshadrack stated:

Beautiful soul… I can see Mercy Johnson Actress’s face in you. Your Love, Serwaa resembles Mercy Johnson.

jherphrey_vlog stated:

40days rehearsal caption

joe_pilgrimmes stated:

Happy, super-prosperous, ultra-wealth and Heavenly Explosive Blessings Birthday To You

star_boy_8_ stated:

This is interesting, but the question is why did Richard Ofori touch the ball at Afcon

thereal_afima_gh stated:

Happiest birthday to the First Lady of Way Empire lady you are adorable

Charlie Dior Blasts Tracey Boakye For Rocking Maternity Dress And Sneakers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlie Dior, who commented on Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's gorgeous ensemble and hairdo.

The affluent movie producer and businesswoman finished her elegant appearance with gorgeous sneakers. Charlie Dior criticised Tracey Boakye for her poor fashion sense.

Source: YEN.com.gh