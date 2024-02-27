The actor famous for saying, ''I Don't Want Peace, I Want Problems Always'' has spoken in a new video

The actor, who was approached by a fan, happily repeated his words from the Ghana Mortal Kombat series, where he played Shao Khan

The scene, where he made the statement has become a famous meme across the globe over the years, and the video of him repeating it has excited many

Marsuel Hoppe, the Ghanaian actor who played Shao Khan in the Kumawood adaptation of Mortal Kombat, has delighted his fans by repeating his iconic line "I Don't Want Peace, I Want Problems Always," in a new video.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, showed Marshal Hoppe being approached by a fan who asked him to say the famous phrase. Hoppe, who seemed to be in a good mood, happily obliged and delivered the line with enthusiasm.

The video has gone viral and has received thousands of likes, comments, and shares from people who are amused and impressed by Hoppe's performance.

Hoppe became a sensation when the Kumawood production of Mortal Kombat was released. The low-budget movie, which reimagined the popular video game franchise as a story of Kitana, a princess whose homelands are invaded, featured Hoppe as the main antagonist, Shao Khan.

Hoppe's portrayal of Shao Khan was memorable for his over-the-top acting.

Marsuel Hoppe warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user867426595684 said:

today i hear the original sound of i don't want peace i want problems always

Nana Addo commented:

your sound track has gone far chief God bless your work

shareefwiskess said:

Is himwhere he is now? I want to show him, problems also makes me stronger

Lil Win shoots new movie

In another story, Lil Win has shared some photos from the set of his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana, creating a buzz online.

In the photos he shared, Nigerian actors, Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum were dressed in Soldier outfits from colonial times.

The actor littered his Instagram page with the photos, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see them.

