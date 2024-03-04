Kumawood actor Lil Win shared fond memories about the late veteran Nigerian actor Mr Ibu

In an interview, Lil Win said when he was in Nigerin shooting an ad, Mr Ibu invited him to his home in Nigeria to eat Eba

The video melted many hearts on social media as many talked about the deceased actor

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV, Lil Win disclosed how Nollywood actors; Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, were given a day off from filming A Country Called Ghana to mourn the late Mr Ibu.

He stated that despite running at a loss for not filming in one day, that does not matter since Nigerians have lost a legend.

Speaking on the late Mr Ibu, the Kumawood actor said that he had worked with him before on a movie called Sure Banker.

Recounting fond memories of the late veteran Nigerian actor, Lil Win said a long time ago, he flew to Nigeria to film a commercial, and he invited him to his home to meet his family and enjoy the famous Nigerian delicacy, eba.

He also added that he had worked with other A-list Nigerian actors like Aki and Pawpaw, patience Okorkwo and others, adding that there are actors who neglected the Kumawood industry but not the aforementioned actors.

Below is a video of Lil Win recounting fond memories of the late Mr Ibu.

Reactions as Lil Win spoke about Mr Ibu in an interview

Many people applauded Lil Win for speaking so well in the interview. They also loved the fact that he gave the Nollywood actors the space to mourn the late Mr Ibu.

akuaadepa679 said:

Am ur biggest fan Lil Win❤️❤️

jefferyarthur99 said:

Too much sense in whatever he said

the_bilionaires_wife said:

Awww Kwadwo God bless u wai for wise sayings

james_the_keeper said:

Watching this shows me how mature you are!! You are indeed a legend

big_carlos5 said:

I like the words from his mouth❤️

iam_mcken said:

One day of silence @officiallilwin, you’re too much ❤

"Africa's biggest movie": Naija critic hails Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable applauded Ghanaian actor Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, for being among the biggest movies in Africa.

In a TikTok video, the Nigerian content creator stated that the Kumawood actor had a vision and that after seeing the behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, he was awed.

The video sparked debate on social media as many shared their opinions.

