Gifted comic actor Yaw Dabo shared his journey to becoming a movie star with Akrobeto

Yaw Dabo said he was determined to make it in the industry at all cost

He mentioned how he used to spend indefinite amounts of time on set so that they won't give his role to someone

Ghanaian diminutive actor Yaw Dabo said before he ventured into the movie industry, watching Nigeria's Aki and Pawpaw gave him hope that he could also succeed despite his size.

According to him, this was the mindset he got his career with, so nothing could scare him away from the job.

Yaw Dabo recounted how he had to spend months and even longer periods on set to secure his role at all costs.

A photo collage of Yaw Dabo and Aki and Pawpaw Image credit: @samuel_Dabo @Aki_and_pawpaw

Source: Instagram

According to Yaw Dabo, he had to work his way through the less popular movie productions before earning a spot on the bigger sets with known celebrities. In an interview with Akrobeto, he said:

"I started shooting with the "Poole" music before my brother Papa Kumasi linked me to my father, Jones Agyemang. Jones Agyemang is my godfather. He led me to Kophas."

Yaw Dabo said his determination to succeed stretched his resolve to work hard towards his goal.

"I was determined to make it in the movie industry and become a star. Because I was looking at Wayoosi, Aki and Pawpaw, that was the same strategy I planned to use in acting because I could see that comic actors were in demand."

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Yaw Dabo's life story, his struggles and the challenges to become who he is today

Many applauded Akrobeto for holding a good interview with Yaw Dabo. They also congratulated the diminutive actor for being resilient in his pursuit of success.

@UncleSam-ct6cf commented:

This is what I'm always saying about discipline being the key to success. Ghana, in general, needs discipline paah. Great job, Dabo.

@abdullahghana9763 commented:

Best interview and long life Dabo with his Academy.

@muhammadwumbei2638 commented:

Uncle Akrobeto. God bless you. Mr Dabo, God bless you may you never lack in your life. You have done what many couldn't do.

@Shalom_200 commented:

Akrobeto is a very good listener. I like how he allows him to speak without interruption. You know your job Wofa

Source: YEN.com.gh