Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBorwn was at the Makola Market shooting an advert for Deedew Spices, a brand she is the ambassador of, and she decided to give out products for free

Many market women and fans mobbed the bus as she threw products down to them for them to catch

The video melted many hearts while others wondered how she was able to get on the top of the bus, and others worried about her safety since she had a broken right arm

Nana Ama McBrown was mobbed by fans at Makola Market. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

In videos that have circulated online, she climbed the top of a bus as she promoted the product while also displaying incredible dance moves.

Traders at the market as well as fans, mobbed the green bus as The Empress threw sachet of Deedew products on them.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown mobbed by fans as she threw Deede Spices on them at Makola Market.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown threw Deedew Spices on her fans at Makola Market

The video excited many of Mrs McBrown Mensah's fans such that they applauded her bravery for standing on the bus as she threw the products onto traders and fans at Makola Market.

Below are reactions from Ghanaians:

mz_schneider said:

I love this woman!!!! She is so strategic and intentional!!!! I bless God for her! I pray she succeeds in everything

d.darkoh said:

It’s God who has blessed her. She is too much

nanaadjoaaduafriyie said:

This beautiful but how did she climb up there?wooow please be safe

prioritybeddings said:

The love is deep outside

abenahsugar_ said:

The people's favourite we love you Nana

myhome.neeeds said:

Awww noko fiooo bi nti..!! God bless your hustle Nana

Source: YEN.com.gh