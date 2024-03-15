Celebrated Ghanaian TV presenter Berla Mundi sparked emotions from many of her fans when she posted photos of her administering motherly love to a baby doll

Clad in blue and white which is the official colours for mothers of newborns, she rocked a white top and blue African print skirt and styled ehr look by wearing a blue and white beads

Many blessed the fruit of ehr womb in the comments while others talked about how great of a mother she would be in future when she gives birth

Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi touched many hearts when she shared photos of her carrying a doll like a real baby.

Berla Mundi and her husband in photos. Image Credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi carried a doll like a real baby in photos

Berla Mundi was dressed like a traditional mother who had welcomed a bouncy baby into the world.

She wore a white lace top and a blue African print skirt and covered her frontal lace with a white silk scarf. To style her look, she wore a white and blue beaded necklace and bracelets.

The TV presenter sat on a traditional wooden stool, wrapped the doll with a white cloth and placed it on her lap and ahse adored in photos.

Captioning the post, in jest, she said that the doll was her first born and she was called Akwele Waabii. She wrote:

Meet Akwele Waabii, my first born Did you enjoy last Friday's episode?

Below is a carousel post of Berla Mundi carrying a doll as a baby.

Reactions as Berla Mundi carried a doll like a real baby in photos

The photos touched the hearts of many as many people prayed and wished that Berla Mundi would birth twins when she conceives for the first time.

Below are sweet messages her fans left in the comments:

enock7146 said:

Berla, I pray that your firstborn will be twins....

miss._obenewaa2204 said:

may you carry your bundle of joy as beautiful as you did here

randa.___.fab said:

Akwele wabii (Hot pepper) will be a very hot chic in future…

vemablessed said:

May it manifest for you according to the will of God

priscill602390 said:

But look at how you’ll ENBODY this when THAT TIME COMES , well minus the Duku , we ain’t that old yet culture or not

iamdarley said:

Things we love to see in reality

zabeth8190 said:

Beautiful Berla & Beautiful Akwele Waabii❤

clothingbyaim said:

Tsooobi aloo rubberbi

"A true queen": Berla Mundi drips in gold, wraps kente cloth for Ghana Month

YEN.com.gh reported that media presenter Berla Mundi looked like royalty when she slayed in kente cloth to Media General to celebrate the inauguration of the 2024 edition of Ghana Month.

She wore a traditional gold headband and styled her look by wearing giant gold ornaments around her neck, arm and fingers.

Many people gushed over how gorgeous she looked in the photo, such that they complimented her look.

Source: YEN.com.gh