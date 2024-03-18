Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown climbed on top of a bus to film a commercial for Deedew Spices at the Makola Market

In videos, the traders and others were excited to see her as they took out their smartphones to record her while she danced and promoted the products

Many people admired her bravery, while others were concerned about her safety

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown got many of her fans concerned for her safety when she climbed a bus and stood on its top to film a commercial.

Nana Ama McBrown at Makola Market. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown climbed a bus to film a commercial

Videos shared by the official blogger for Nana Ama McBrown, Kobby Kyei, showed the actress standing on the top of a green bus as she filmed a commercial for Deedew Spices, a brand she is an ambassador of.

The commercial was shot at the Makola Market in Accra, and this caught the attention of the traders and passersby, who took out their smartphones to record her.

In the video, The Empress was excited as she displayed fire dance moves as the crowd cheered her on.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown standing on the top of a green bus at the Makola Market.

Reactions as McBrown climbed a bus for a commercial

The video left many people in awe as they admired the lengths to which Mrs McBrown Mensah would take to shoot content despite having a scared right arm from an accident.

boatemaa4real said:

Let my party choose u for running mate we will win hands down

fisca22 said:

The things she goes through to bring us good content. Can’t love her less

flow_4543 said:

"MAMA, YOUNG FOREVER"... The Love is Deep...❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

oseitiana said:

Eiiish is there anything Nana can't doDe3 Nyame ahyira no

koco.baddie said:

Btw I love you mummy

helenatrissyerteh said:

They just said madam hisense

midwifefausty said:

We love you Mcbrown ❤❤❤

khaybena said:

She is our superstar ❤

2000wilde said:

You can only love her.

Below is another video of McBrown displaying fire moves on the top of a green bus.

Nana Ama McBrown drives McBrown's Kitchen truck

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown was spotted driving the McBrown's Kitchen truck around town to promote the return of the show.

Dressed in an African print attire, she visited the market, where she interacted with the traders and bought some food items.

Many people stated that they were overjoyed that the show was making a comeback, while others talked about their love for her.

