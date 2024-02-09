The Hàppy Town Project's Makola women have gained significant traction online for their impressive attempts at viral dance challenges

A recent collaboration between the women and Great Awa, known for his Grand Theft Auto impressions, has caused a stir online

Many fans were mesmerised by the Makola women as they tried to mimic the robotic moves

Last year, Ghana's most beloved Makola market dancers took the internet by storm as Burna Boy acknowledged them, honouring them with a billboard.

The women-only dance collective, dubbed Happy Town Project, has stunned the internet again with an attempt to dance like robotic characters from the Grand Theft Auto game.

A video of the market women's performance inspired by the Grand Theft Auto game has garnered significant traction online.

Makola market women jump on the Grand Theft Auto-inspired challenge. Photo source: Instagram/Oficialstarter

Happy Town Project collaborates with Great Awa

Happy Town Project's new video shared is a collaboration with Great Awa, the viral sensation behind the trending dance moves mimicking Grand Theft Auto characters.

In the video, the women hilariously performed the sophisticated dance moves, influencing some fans to hail their performance.

The Happy Town Project is led by an official DWP Academy member, Official Starter, who seeks to bring happiness to the lives of individuals who work diligently on the streets and in the markets through dance.

Netizens react to the Makola women's attempt

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the Makola market dancers' latest video.

