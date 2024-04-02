Dr Likee recently joined a host of well-known Kumawood personalities at Krofrom for an awareness campaign

The actor leveraged the opportunity to sell Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie

Fans took to social media to hail Dr Likee's selflessness, considering the rift between the actors

Ghanaian comedian and actor Dr Likee has declared his support for his colleague Lil Win as he prepares to offload the highly anticipated movie A Country Called Ghana.

The movie gained significant traction when Lil Win flew in three Nollywood superstars, Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuwagu and Charles Awuram, as part of the project's cast.

In a recent video, Dr Likee, who is perceived to be at loggerheads with Lil Win, openly shared his interest in the upcoming movie for the sake of the industry's progress.

Dr Likee rallies support for Lil Win's upcoming movie

According to Dr Likee, Lil Win's upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana wields a lot of promise for the country's movie community and deserves support from fans and other industry professionals.

"The glory won't be for him alone but for all of us," Dr Likee established during his recent appearance at the Krofrom Homecoming launch ceremony in Kumasi.

Dr Likee's support for Lil Win stunned scores of fans who expected him to pay his colleague back in his own coin.

Recall that Lil Win had talked down on Kyekeku's 1957 premiere, causing a stir with his comments about the movie.

Fans react to Dr Likee's gesture towards Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction Dr Likee's charge to fans ahead of Lil Win's upcoming release.

PassOver55 said:

buy your Takit pleaaassee

Plain Plian noted:

But lil Wayne is still competing. anibre bone ny3 oo

Tiago wale Real Estate commented:

This guy has sense pass all the actors all over the world

kofiblack08 added:

lilwin u see if it was u,u will say he didn't invite me

39/40 sends message to Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com. gh reported that actor 39/40 had added his voice to the growing tension between his boss, Dr Likee and his colleague Lil Win in a recent interview.

The actor criticised Lil Win's habit of throwing shots at his boss and colleagues and begged him to tone down to keep a healthy outlook for the Kumawood community.

