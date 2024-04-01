Kumawood actor Lil Win's former manager, affectionately known as Zack, has been spotted in a plush Lexus SUV

The talent manager, while on his way to his brother's coronation ceremony, said he bought the car for GH₵520k

He shared some explosive moments from his stint with Lil Win, which helped him build his immense wealth

Ghanaian talent manager, popularly known as Zack was recently spotted at Abura Batanyaa, where his brother was recently enthroned as the new Mpuntuhene.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Zack opened up about his relationship with his former client, Lil Win.

He also talked about his skyrocketing wealth he got over a decade of working in the entertainment industry.

Zack recounts how he built wealth with Lil Win

According to Lil Win's former manager, he was the architect behind the Kumawood actor's foray into music.

In Zack's interview, he narrated how Lil Win's musical career took off after his first collaboration with Guru.

Zack, who claims to have written more than four of Lil Win's hit songs, including I Dont Think Far and Mama Boss Papa now drives a Lexus SUV which he bought for over GH₵520k cedis with funds saved from his time managing entertainers and other businesses.

The renowned socialite, who is related to the late highlife legend CK Mann, disclosed that he had a share in Lil Win's multiple revenue streams, helping him to build his wealth.

He hailed Lil Win, describing him as a naturally endowed all-round talent and a brother til today.

Fans react to Zack's relationship with Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Zack's relationship with Lil Win.

Nana Yaw said:

Wisdom is talking

Van Damme wrote:

dude was charging 10K just to create a Facebook account for him.

NANA KOFI KWAFO noted:

i personally like this dude , i feel hes genuine

FAKE LONDON BOY added:

He's a humble guy. God bless him. Others would have bad mouth or reveal secrets about Lil win to get attention and spotlight. Despite their differences he's humble n loyal. We need people like this

Lil Win causes a stir with his political ambition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had shared his ambition to vie for a parliamentary seat in the Afigya Kwabena North district.

The renowned àctor, who has ventured into music and owns a school, caused a story online when he announced his next move.

