Actor and skit maker Kyekyeku premiered his first-ever self-produced movie on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

The premiere at the SG Mall in Kumasi saw massive support from his colleagues including Ras Nene, Bernice Asare, Kalsoume Sinare, and others

Comic actor Kyekyeku, known in private life as Bismark Ofori, has achieved a significant milestone in his career with the premiere of his movie, 1957.

1957, Kyekyeku's first self-produced movie, premiered at the SG Mall in Kumasi on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

As it had been anticipated, the premiere was massively patronised by his colleagues, fans, and movie lovers.

Kyekyeku had the support of Dr Likee and others at his movie premiere

Videos from the event showed there was an overflow of patrons. Apart from movie lovers, there was a massive turnout from Kyekyeku's colleagues in the Kumawood movie industry.

Leading the pack was Kyekyeku's idol, Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee, who was joined by Shiifo, Dada Santo a.k.a. Oboy Siki, Bernice Asare, Kalsoume Sinare, and other stars.

Below are some of the videos from the premiere of Kyekyeku's movie.

1. Dr Likee's arrival:

A proud godfather, Dr Likee arrived at the premiere venue beaming with smiles and was mobbed by patrons who wanted to take photos with him.

2. Kalsoume Sinare's arrival:

Ace actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe may not necessarily be part of the Kumawood industry but she featured in the 1957 movie.

Just as always, she attended the premiere in style, rocking a colourful African print dress.

3. Bernice Asare's first public appearance after daughter's death:

Actress Bernice Asare recently lost her first child, an eight-year-old girl named Akua Nhyira but that did not stop her from coming out to support Kyekyeku.

Bernice arrived at the premiere wearing a black top over a pair of mustard-coloured trousers. Even though some fans were surprised by her appearance, she looked beautiful on the night.

4. Vanessa Nicole came like a queen:

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole came in the spirit of Ghana Day, as the day marked the country's 67th Independence Anniversary.

She dressed up like a queen, rocking colourful kente with ornaments.

5. Dada Santo a.k.a. Oboy Siki arrives with Shiifo:

Veteran actor Dada Santo a.k.a. Oboy Siki seemed to be in love with the colour blue on the night as everything he wore had a shade of the colour.

He was spotted standing with Shiifo and others, acknowledging cheers from some of the fans present.

6. 39 Forty and C Confion's arrival:

Kyekyeku's friends 39 Forty and C Confion came through for him at the movie premiere.

7. Kyekyeku overwhelmed by patronage:

Overwhelmed by the patronage he received, Kyekyeku got emotional as he spoke to bloggers at the venue.

He revealed plans to premiere 1957 in Accra and potentially on various streaming platforms, aiming to reach a wider audience and solidify his place in the Ghanaian filmmaking landscape.

Dr Likee hails Kyekyeku for a successful premiere

Meanwhile, Dr Likee has extolled his protege, Kyekyeku, for the success of his first-ever movie premiere.

Speaking during a post-event interview, Dr Likee beamed with pride as he reviewed Kyekyeku's milestone.

"Kyekyeku is my child. It's not just me but Papa Kumasi and others. And he has made me and all of us proud," Dr Likee said.

