Kumawood actor Lil Win showed up to the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana, in Kumasi, and this awed many people

The actor was involved in a ghastly accident in the afternoon on May 25, 2024, at Amakom in Kumasi, hours before the movie's premiere

Many people thanked God he was alive, while others wished he had rested and prioritised his health

Kumawood actor Lil Win sent shock waves down the spines of many Ghanaians when he showed up to the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana hours after his near-fatal car accident at Amakom in Kumasi.

Lil Win arrived at his movie premiere after a near-fatal accident

Lil Win did not want to miss out on his much-talked-about movie, A Country Called Ghana, premiering in Kumasi on May 25, 2024.

The actor was involved in a near-fatal car accident with his branded A Country Called Ghana luxury Benz car in the afternoon on the same day as the movie's premiere.

This got many people wondering whether he would make it to the premiere since he was carried helplessly by good samaritans, who then rushed him to the emergency ward of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Below is the video of Lil Win at the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana hours after his ghastly accident in the afternoon at Amakom in Kumasi.

Reactions to the emotional video of

Many people in the comment section got emotional as they saw the video of Lil Win walking into the venue despite recovering from his near-fatal car accident earlier that day.

Below are the comments from Ghanaians under the post on GH Kwaku's Instagram:

tantigh said:

A father’s love ❤️ Philadelphia!!!!!!!

akuamorgan_ said:

You can actually see that he still need rest and treatment

afrifa.charity said:

Awwwwnnn the hug was emotional, we thank God

_official_believer said:

When grace is upon you

afia_goldy said:

❤️❤️Aww sika p3 ny3 easy oo,may God heals him❤️❤️❤️

newinghanatourism said:

I'm glad to hear that he's recovering well, but I have to be honest, I'm concerned about the doctor's decision. Given the severity of his accident, I find it surprising that he's being released so soon. Couldn't the doctor have kept him at the hospital for another day or two to ensure he's fully recovered before being discharged?

ferkings_ said:

This man should have rest in the hospital for them to monitor him. Don’t risk your health

