Star Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin was spotted driving her brand new Range Rover in town a few days after clearing it from the Tema Port

In the interview with media personality Doreen Avio, she emphasised that she bought the car with her money without the help of a sponsor

The interview got many people talking as they referenced her lavish lifestyle to that of musician Hajia 4Reall

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin flaunted her brand-new Range Rover for the first time as she drove it around town.

Salma Mumin flaunts her brand-new Range Rover

In an exclusive interview with media personality Doreen Avio on HitzFM on Instagram, Salma Mumin refused to disclose the price at which she bought the Range Rover.

She noted that it was brand new and urged Ghanaians who were keen on knowing the price to do their research online to know how much she bought it for.

Speaking on speculation about a possible sugar daddy buying the car for her, the star actress emphasised that she funded the car.

The star actress of the Resonance movie noted that she was unaware that her acquiring the luxury car had become the talk of the town.

"They are shocked, right? That is how it should be. When God blesses you, everyone is supposed to be shocked," she said.

Video of Salma Mumin talking about her Range Rover.

Reactions to Salma Mumin's Range Rover

Many Ghanaians in the comment section referenced the case of musician Hajia 4Reall, who flaunted her lavish lifestyle online and was later accused of romance scams in the US in 2023.

Others also supported her and noted that she could afford the luxury car without the help of a sponsor or sugar daddy.

Below are the reactions to the video:

owusugyinae said:

"Somebody go buy car too e turn national news😂💔 Hmmm Ghana Smh🤦‍♂️"

prince_odenkey233 said:

"Well God also blessed "hajia for real" with money & Fella Makafui with features. All the same congratulations 👏🏾"

kophi_awuah said:

"Hajia 4Real said the same thing ooooooo….. do you remember God’s favourite daughter?"

nephron_official said:

"You are challenging Nana Addo meanwhile we the youth dey suffer eehuo ooh"

kofi8681 said:

"Home use car u Dey say brand new 😂"

abarbaraowusu said:

"Everyday there's a God blessing them so as for us which kind of God do we pray to eii"

kwabenya_meekmeel said:

"God of Hajia for Real pls I want Corolla Kwame I beg .. I am tired of trekking 🤦🤦"

bra.kobby.1291 said:

"Why what’s wrong with she buying with her own money"

Rapper Guru added a new Range Rover to his fleet

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Guru bought himself a new Range Rover with a customised licence plate.

The rapper posted a photo on social media showing off his new acquisition. Many of his followers congratulated him in the comments.

