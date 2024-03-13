Guru has bought himself a new Range Rover with a customised licence plate

The rapper showed off his new acquisition in a photo on social media

Many followers of the rapper took to the comment section to congratulate him

Ghanaian rapper Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, has added a new Range Rover to his cars.

Guru announced the addition of the expensive car in a post on social media on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker shared a photo of the black-coloured vehicle, with a customised licensed plate which read "NKZ 1-24."

Guru has acquired a Range Rover Photo source: @gurunkz

Source: Instagram

The NKZ customisation refers to Guru's personal record label, NKZ Music, which plays on his native Nkoranza hometown in the Bono East Region, and leaves no doubt about the car's ownership.

Sharing the photo of his Range Rover, Guru did not say much, except to write Nkz with an emoji of the perfect hand gesture.

"Nkz ," he said.

How much could Guru's latest Range Rover cost?

Even though Guru did not share much details or the the exact amount he paid for the luxurious SUV, it is evident that the 2024 Range Rover has a hefty price tag.

The latest Range Rover models do not sell below $100,000 and could go as high as $400,000 depending on the preferences and specs the buyer wants. Looking at current exchange rates, one needs not less than GH¢1.5 million to get a Range Rover.

Ghanaians congratulate Guru on his latest Range Rover

Nana Wiafe said:

Wow I salute you sir no_1 NKZ president we are proud of you and more support love you so much boss

Yefreme Highprize Owureku said:

Congratulations big boss Gurunkz

Gilbert Titus Nana-poku said:

Congratulations.....I am very happy for you. Bless some of us too at least with a matis oh God. Amen

Mickey Ranklin Nyarko said:

This magnificent. I’m coming to Ghana for a ride. The last ride you gave me was in 2009 at Darkuman God’s great bro

Guru shows off luxurious apartments he owns in Kumasi

Meanwhile, Guru who claims to spend about GH¢150k monthly, is not only spending his money on big cars but also investing in real estate.

He recently took popular blogger Zionfelix on a tour of his numerous apartments in Kumasi, which he was putting up for rent.

On a large piece of land stood over 15 different buildings, each with a different number of rooms.

Many folks were impressed with the rapper's achievement and congratulated him on his success.

Source: YEN.com.gh