Actress Salma Mumin, in a social media video, flaunted her newly acquired Range Rover and Tesla S vehicles

The trending footage showed the actress arriving at the Tema harbour to transport her new cars to her garage

Many social media users flooded the comment section to share their opinions on Salma Mumin's new cars

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has social media talking after flaunting her newly-purchased Ranger Rover and Tesla vehicles.

Salma Mumin flaunts her brand-new Range Rover and Tesla S vehicles. Photo source: @famebugs @salmamumin

Salma Mumin buys Ranger Rover, Tesla S

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Salma Mumin was spotted at the Tema harbour, preparing for the arrival of her new cars.

The footage showed a clearing agent at the port bringing out a brand new 2024 white Range Rover from one of the containers at the harbour, after the actress made payments for the vehicle to be cleared from the port.

Salma Mumin was excited as she saw her new car, which boasts an estimated base price of over $150k.

In another part of the video, the actress was spotted inspecting a brand-new black Tesla S, reportedly worth over $75k, which had arrived at the port along with the Range Rover.

Below is the video of Salma Mumin's new Range Rover and Tesla S cars:

Reactions to Salma Mumin's Range Rover, Tesla

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments regarding Salma Mumin purchasing brand-new Ranger Rover and Tesla vehicles.

@god_fearer21747 commented:

"Must it be on social media 😮don't come crying when the public scrutinises how you earned it."

@mamegodsays commented:

"Duty alone can feed sombori family for a year. Obi nsu de ohia because se all is vanity 😂😂😂."

@kris_louisa_scany commented:

"What exactly does she do for a living again???"

@akua_amirika commented:

"How will she charge the Tesla though?"

@iambokity commented:

"So why can’t people bi low key like Jackie Appiah 😂 and Nadia buari 😂😂 those people be pushing and making big moves but low key .. it people dat sees it .. hv u seen Jackie buying car or somtin n coming to post .. but she Dey hold block her house dat leaked sef was somebody who did."

@efua889 commented:

"Where at all are they getting the monies from eiiiiii?"

