Social media influencer and YouTuber Princess Ama Burland praised Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari during an interview with Ameyaw TV

At EMY Africa's Generation Now Brunch on March 2, 2025, Ama Burland named Nadia Buari as a celebrity she would love to switch lives with

Many people wondered whether the TikTok account was the official one of the Ghanaian actress since the video contained many funny memes

Social media influencer Princess Ama Burland showered unending praise on actress Nadia Buari during an interview at EMY Africa's Generation Now Brunch held on March 2, 2025.

Ama Burland hails Nadia Buari

During an interview with Ameyaw Debrah TV, Ama Burland was asked about which Ghanaian celebrity she wished to switch lives with.

She excitedly mentioned Nadia Buari's name and explained that the reason for her choice is because she admired how mysterious she was.

The Rants Bants and Confessions podcast co-host noted that she loved the fact that nobody knew every detail about the seasoned actress.

"Nobody knows about her. She is so mysterious. I love that," Ama said.

Speaking excitedly about why she would love to switch lives with Nadia, Ama noted that she would love to live as the actress for one day.

She noted that despite the mother of five being very well known, she was not entirely in the public eye and wanted to experience that.

"So, I want to live her life and see how it feels like to be in the public eye, but still not be in the public eye."

Nadia Buari shared the edited interview onto her TikTok page and captioned it by tagging Ama Burland and adding the red heart emoji.

"@Ama Burland ❤️," Nadia wrote:

Reactions to Ama Burland hailing Nadia Buari

The video got many people laughing hard, considering the video memes that were played in between Ama's statements.

Many people were in disbelief that the TikTok account was the official one that belonged to Nadia. Upon noticing the blue tick, many people confirmed that it was indeed her account.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Ama Burland hailing Nadia Buari:

Eve✝️ said:

"Who else didn’t notice this is actually Nadia Buari's actual page 😂😂😂."

Araba’s Lash 💖🫧🌸 said:

"People not noticing this is Nadia’s page😹😹😹💔."

unknown said:

"Fr she's too reserved. I love that about Nadia Buari🥰."

AlhajiBird said:

"This Gisela ankasa, is she 15years 🤦🤦🤦."

🌻🇬🇭 said:

"Nadia is hilarious 😂 this is actually her page 😂"

Miss~Ennie ✝️🌸 said:

"Guys this is Nadia’s page😂😂😂💔."

Wig/Lash/Brows(Lakeside|Botwe) said:

"Yvonne Okoro too❤️!!! She is so low key and I love that!!"

Nadia Buari and Ama Burland at the EMY Africa The Generation Now Brunch. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari and @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari plays with her kids

YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari's children captured hearts with adorable photos of them playing with their actress mother.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she accompanied them with an inspiring message about self-perception and public opinions.

Fans praised Nadia Buari for maintaining her children's privacy, while others reflected on the thoughtful words in her caption.

