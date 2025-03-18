Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown recorded a skit with comic actor Last Hero on the streets of Kumasi

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown left many people in awe when she spoke fluent French in a skit she acted in with TikToker Last Hero.

McBrown speaks fluent French in skit

In the skit she posted on her TikTok page, Mrs McBrown Mensah was supposed to meet Last Hero and he was late for their meeting.

Speaking with him in French on the phone, she asked him where he was as she expressed disappointment in him being late. She noted that she had arrived at the venue and was searching for him.

The star actress arrived at the meeting with her red Ford Ranger Raptor. She was dressed shabbily adding to the comic nature of the skit.

She wore a messy blonde wig styled with a ribbon, jeans, a top and an oversized suit and completed her look by wearing a pair of boots.

In the funny skit, Last Hero took her suit, removed her boots and took off in her red Ford Ranger Raptor. McBrown was left helpless as she chased after him barefooted to try and get her items back.

Reactions to McBrown's skit with Last Hero

Many people in the comments section spoke about McBrown's humility in the sense that she allowed Last Hero to drive her vehicle and even made a funny skit with him and his friends.

Others also spoke about their admiration for Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called by many after gospel singer gazetted her Empress name.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the skit involving McBrown and Last Hero:

Omar DaChaser said:

"Last hero wate😊 I watched more than 10 times but @Her Excellency Nana A. McBrown knows how to act oo Hurh 🔥."

💦💧AQUA BWOY💧💦 said:

"Sitting on Nana AMA's driving seat is a blessing to hero he will buy some one day....... ✌✌."

otismadaline2 |content creator said:

"Her excellency in action 😂😂😂😂😂."

Sara Get Rich said:

"Aunty Nana Ama, today you meet your meter, hahaha. This boy will disturb papa."

Abenaa Mansah💖 said:

"I don't know why I love this woman. Now I understand."

Nyah Binghi said:

"Nana Ama you are so humble as a dove.... Every living creature should learn from your humbleness. You are a real human being."

McBrown teaches her bestie Adowa

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her close friend Akua Serwaa captivated fans with their heartwarming bond in a video.

In the clip, Akua Serwaa expressed gratitude, saying that she had learned to dance Adowa - a traditional Ghanaian dance - from her teacher, Mrs McBrown Mensah.

Many social media users admired their elegance, praising how beautiful they looked in their traditional African attire at the funeral they attended in the viral post.

