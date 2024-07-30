Sweet Adjeley, one of Ghana's most trusted food vloggers, has opened up about her life away from the camera

The YouTuber recently renewed her traditional vows with his Tennis-playing husband, Isaac Tetteh Quaye

She shared more details about her marriage, which began two decades ago with her husband

On July 13 and 14, Ghanaian content creator Sweet Adjeley renewed her traditional vows with her husband.

In a plush and private ceremony, the YouTuber celebrated her marital milestone in front of her family and a select few from her circle.

Many fans thought the content creator was marrying for the first time. She has come out to address the rumours.

Sweet Adjeley recounts her marital journey

The YouTuber is known for popularising authentically Ghanaian recipes, making them easy for first-timers in the kitchen.

In a recent interview, she shared more about her life off the screens as a wife and a mother of three.

The brain behind the Sweet Adjeley YouTube channel explained that she had always dreamed of having a traditional marriage.

However, their marriage kickstarted with a ceremony by proxy since they weren't in the country at the time. She said,

"We promised each other to renew our vows after ten years. But something happened, and we couldn't do it. My husband and I were developing a project which took us about 11 years. When we finally completed it, we wanted to do a housewarming party. So, we decided to bundle the party and vow renewal together."

Ghanaians react to Sweet Adjeley's marital journey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sweet Adjeley's two-decade-old marriage ceremony.

A_M✨ said:

"When two people who understands marriage meet,everything flows naturally, congratulations to them🎊."

korantemaa26 wrote:

"Wow you can see she as a pure heart,she looks calm and respect."

Nickybess noted:

"These woman made me love Ga people more very humble and well mannered no cap 🧢 😍."

Adjwoa Ahwenepa commented:

"Hmmm my daughter @ age 7 yrs told me to follow sweet Adjeley to learn how to prepare pizza bcs she learn it from her."

Bra Kofi❤️❤️ noted:

"I now understand that, beautiful women are the ones who love genuinely. Na yaanom dier. God bless you madam 🙏🏽."

Sweet Adjeley shares her success story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweet Adjeley had opened up about the grass-to-grace story, recounting how she moved from a nobody to a million his first million followers.

The content creator shared in an interview that the highest amount of money she has made in a month is $10,000, but she makes an average of $5,000 per month.

