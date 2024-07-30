A video of Delay and her sister having a hilarious conversation about the media personality's dating red flags has popped up online

The woman opened up about the TV presenter's picky habit when it comes to choosing an ideal suitor

Her remarks about the beloved TV star's love life have got many of her fans talking

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, is widely known for her resilience in the industry and unapologetic lifestyle.

The multiple-award-winning TV host has chosen to be private about her relationships, avoiding controversies.

A recent conversation between Delay and a woman believed to be her sister, in which they discussed the media personality's relationships, has emerged online.

Checklist for dating Delay pops up Photo Source: Instagram/DelorisFrimpongManso

Source: Instagram

Delay's dating red flags uncovered

Delay, host of the infamous Delay Show, is one of Ghana's most revered media personalities. According to the TV host's sister, many suitors approach her, but she turns their proposals down for several reasons.

In their conversation, the woman also talked about Delay's kind of men, who must be high-class men with profound backgrounds.

It's unclear if the TV star is currently in a relationship. She was rumoured to be dating Ghanaian rapper Amerado, but both the rapper and Delay have denied the rumours.

Ghanaians talks about Delay's taste in men

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Delay's checklist for her ideal man.

nanaquadwo2020 remarked:

"She will turn 70 and still be single..because she has money she thinks that's all."

Abrantie kwame Asiedu🇺🇸🇬🇧 noted:

"There is no perfect single being on this earth. You’ll still have to deal with some shortcomings regardless of who you choose. May God help us all."

Queen Aisha🌹🌹💖💖 added:

"😂😂delay we are giving u from now till December to bring a ma kk😂."

EdwardohJunior said:

"If Men are to put on wigs,makeups and a lit bit of poclear. Anka ɛnyɛ mmaa yɔnko ne y3n oo. I swear."

Delay stores in the market to sell bread

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay had been spotted at the Madina market promoting and selling her Delay Foods product.

She was seen with comedian Ras Nene, aka Dr Likee, and boxer Freezy Macbones walking on the market streets and interacting with their fans.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh