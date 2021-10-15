Friday Special: Choqolate GH dazzles in latest photos; fans can't keep calm

Choqolate GH has once again caused many eyes to pop out of their sockets with her new photo

The dancehall artiste posted a photo wearing a yellow outfit over a pair of shorts

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos and videos of herself online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her teeming social media fanbase followers with her latest photos which are turning heads.

The singer who shares a resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, who was known publicly as Ebony Reigns, has released some photos of herself.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen leaning against a wall of what looked like a bedroom as she posed for the camera.

Choqolate GH photos. Source: Instagram/choqolate_gh

Source: Instagram

In the said photos, Choqolate GH decided to flaunt her natural face for all to see.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Choqolate GH was seen wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt over a pair of black bodycon shorts.

Choqolate GH looked away from the camera in the first shot but slightly eyed the camera with the corner of her eye in the second pose.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned them: "It’s just God and a few good people"

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to react to the photos posted by the pretty musician.

sprintex.ng quizzed: "How come?"

maiga__officiel commented with the three most powerful words known to mankind: "I love you"

ernest.brooks.9081 crowned her queen: "Beautiful Queen"

royaltea_tend2known wrote: "BECAUSE I DON'T HAVE ALL THIS GORGEOUSLY CHOCOLATE"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian die-hard Medikal fan who tattooed "AMG Business" on his face due to the love he had for the brand has changed his mind and cleaned the artwork.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who appeared peeved over not receiving any attention from Medikal or the AMG Business group was heard venting his frustration.

He was seen with some whitish substance smeared over the parts of his face that showed the tattoo with the hopes of 'resetting' his face to its natural look without the ink.

Source: Yen