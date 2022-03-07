Popular music producer, disc jockey, and artiste agent Rab Bakari, affectionately known as DJ Rab, has reportedly passed away under tragic circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

DJ Rab is reported to have drowned at the Busua Beach Resort in the Western Region on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The deceased was at the beach as part of the celebration of Asabaako Festival which coincided with Ghana's 65th independence anniversary.

DJ Rab has reportedly drowned at Busua Beach Resort Photo source: @rab_bakari

Source: Instagram

According to the organisers of the Asabaako Festival, DJ Rab passed away on Sunday. A post on their Instagram page read:

“It is with deep sadness to announce the death of our dear friend, mentor and pillar in Ghana’s music history, Rab Bakari.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Rab was instrumental in the creation of hiplife music which is the foundation of modern Ghanaian music.

“He always offered words of encouragement and was instrumental in birthing Asa Baako.

“He passed away at Asa Baako this morning on Busua Beach and we will honour him tonight at the Jungle Party with a two-minute silence and dance to some of the music that he produced and loved. We lost a legend today. Rab, we know that your spirit will be with us tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Source: YEN.com.gh