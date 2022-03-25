Legendary music producer Hammer of the Last Two fame has signed young producer Smokey Beatz to his label

Announcing the deal in a recent interview, Hammer spoke highly of the young beatmaker and described him as talented

Hammer further announced that he is on a mission to sign other young producers and manage them to get the best out of their talents

Hammer of The Last Two Music Group has announced the signing of Smokey Beatz with a declaration that the young music producer will stand out in 2022.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z which was monitored by YEN.com.gh Hammer said:

"That boy is amazing. He's shy when it comes to going out there; I'm trying to push him. I just signed him actually."

The record producer, known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei, touted the potential of Smokey Beatz as he highlighted some of the things that informed the decision to sign the young music producer.

"He is amazingly talented. He will just sit down in a few minutes and come out with something that's unbelievable," he said.

The veteran disclosed that he had sent some of the works of Smokey Beatz, affectionately called Smokey the Creator, to Sarkodie, Edem and other musicians and the feedback has been positive.

Hammer who is one of the most revered veteran music producers further noted that he intends building a solid brand for producers so they excel in the music space and also enjoy royalties due them.

"What I'm doing in the background is that I'm signing producers, giving them management," Hammer said, adding "I want to help these producers package themselves properly, do their splits in the studio..."

