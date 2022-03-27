The 2022 edition of the 3Music Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC

The music awards, which happened on Saturday, March 26, saw some Ghanaian musicians being recognised for their work

Singer KiDi, rapper Fameye, and other famous musicians received coveted honours on the awards night

The fifth edition of the 3Music Awards came off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Despite a few technical glitches, the night witnessed some delightful performances from Ghanaian musicians, including Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Cina Soul, among others.

The singer KiDi emerged as the Artiste of the Year, while the rapper Fameye's Praise song won Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year.

See below the full list of winners of the 2022 edition of the 3Music Awards.

Best Alternative Act of the Year – Amaarae

Best DJ of the Year – DJ Faculty

Best Collaboration of the Year – Kofi Jamar – Ekorso Feat. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Group of the Year – R2Bees

EP of the Year – Amerado – Patience

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – KiDi – Touch It

Viral Song of the Year – Okesse 1 – Na Today

African Song of the Year – Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)

Hiplife Song of the Year – Sarkodie Feat. Kuami Eugene – Happy Day

Digital Act of the Year – KiDi

Performer of the Year – Epixode – VGMA Experience

Gospel Song of the Year – Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music (Ote Me Mu)

Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace

Hip-hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif – Second Sermon

Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi – Mon Bebe

Breakthrough Act of the Year – Black Sherif

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of the Year – Fameye – Praise

Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year – Black Sherif

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Rapper of the Year – Amerado – Best Rapper

Best Female Vocal Performance – MzVee – Coming Home

Fan Army of the Year – Die-Hard Fans of Lumba

Special Award – Nana Ampadu

Next Rated Act – Chief One

Gospel Act of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year – Stonebwoy

Best Highlife Act of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of the Year – KiDi

Video of the Year – Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars

Album of the Year – KiDi – The Golden Boy

Song of the Year – Black Sherif – Second Sermon

Artiste of the Year – KiDi

