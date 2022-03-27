3Music Awards22: KiDi, Fameye, Others Win Big as List of Winners Emerges
- The 2022 edition of the 3Music Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC
- The music awards, which happened on Saturday, March 26, saw some Ghanaian musicians being recognised for their work
- Singer KiDi, rapper Fameye, and other famous musicians received coveted honours on the awards night
The fifth edition of the 3Music Awards came off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Despite a few technical glitches, the night witnessed some delightful performances from Ghanaian musicians, including Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Cina Soul, among others.
The singer KiDi emerged as the Artiste of the Year, while the rapper Fameye's Praise song won Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year.
See below the full list of winners of the 2022 edition of the 3Music Awards.
Best Alternative Act of the Year – Amaarae
Best DJ of the Year – DJ Faculty
Best Collaboration of the Year – Kofi Jamar – Ekorso Feat. Yaw TOG & Ypee
Group of the Year – R2Bees
EP of the Year – Amerado – Patience
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – KiDi – Touch It
Viral Song of the Year – Okesse 1 – Na Today
African Song of the Year – Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)
Hiplife Song of the Year – Sarkodie Feat. Kuami Eugene – Happy Day
Digital Act of the Year – KiDi
Performer of the Year – Epixode – VGMA Experience
Gospel Song of the Year – Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music (Ote Me Mu)
Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace
Hip-hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif – Second Sermon
Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi – Mon Bebe
Breakthrough Act of the Year – Black Sherif
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of the Year – Fameye – Praise
Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year – Black Sherif
Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Rapper of the Year – Amerado – Best Rapper
Best Female Vocal Performance – MzVee – Coming Home
Fan Army of the Year – Die-Hard Fans of Lumba
Special Award – Nana Ampadu
Next Rated Act – Chief One
Gospel Act of the Year – Celestine Donkor
Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year – Stonebwoy
Best Highlife Act of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of the Year – KiDi
Video of the Year – Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars
Album of the Year – KiDi – The Golden Boy
Song of the Year – Black Sherif – Second Sermon
Artiste of the Year – KiDi
