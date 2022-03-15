A Nigerian-American professor identified as Tolulope Oyesanya has been recognised for promoting interdisciplinary rehabilitation through her career

Tolulope was honoured with the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine Deborah L. Wilkerson Early Career Award for 2022

The well-read University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate in 2019 bagged a big US award that came with over GHc145,000

History has been made in the US as a Nigerian-American professor emerged the recipient of the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) Deborah L. Wilkerson Early Career Award for 2022.

Professor Tolulope Oyesanya was named the recipient of the prestigious award in a tweet by Duke University School of Nursing on Monday, March 14 on its page.

Tolu is an Associate Professor at DUSON Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tolu Oyesanya, today.duke

Why Tolulope got the award

The university said the award was to celebrate Tolulope for promoting the spirit of interdisciplinary rehabilitation, a virtue the honour had always stood for.

The tweet reads:

"Associate Professor Tolu Oyesanya has won the 2022 American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine Deborah L. Wilkerson Early Career Award! This award is for individuals whose careers reflect an energetic promotion of the spirit of interdisciplinary rehabilitation."

According to the awarder's official website, the ACRM Deborah L. Wilkerson Early Career Award is given in memory of Deborah L. Wilkerson, former ACRM president and fellow. Deborah was devoted to improving the quality of rehabilitation and independent living services.

She demonstrated a commitment to person-centered services and served as a powerful advocate for individuals with disabilities.

Tolulope had bagged a big honour in 2019

Tolulope, an associate professor at Duke University School of Nursing had in 2019 received a huge award.

The nursing graduate received an award from the Center for Large Data Research and Data Sharing in Rehabilitation, University of Texas Medical Branch which came with $20,000 (N8.3m).

She got the award for her proposal "Trends and Predictors of Poor Discharge Outcomes following Inpatient Rehabilitation for Adults with Traumatic Brain Injury."

