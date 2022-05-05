Kwame A-Plus has released a throwback photo of himself with a long caption to celebrate Throwback Thursday

The photo is a 10 year-old photo showing his youthful self dressed in an oversized shirt and baggy trousers

Fans and friends of Kwame A-Plus have shared their thoughts on the throwback photo of young A Plus

Hiplife Musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A-Plus has shared a throwback photo of himself.

To mark Throwback Thursday, he took to his Instagram to share an old photo of himself. The photo was taken about 10 years ago.

In the photo, Kwame A-Plus is seen to be looking gleamingly at a certain young lady whose identity is unknown, as she looks in the opposite direction.

He is seen wearing a red short sleeved oversized shirt with red baggy jeans trousers, whilst the young lady is seen with a black thigh-high split skirt, with a pair of black leggings underneath and a white top.

Sharing the photo, he praised God for bringing him this far in the past 10 years. He added with the blessings of his parents, he can go further in life in 10 years to come.

If you know where I was and how far I've come, you'll understand why I believe that in the next 10 years, with prayer, hard work, perseverance, passion, resilience and by the grace of the God of my grandfather Ɔpanyin Kwaku Duku of Kwesi Addae, Afram Plains, and my grandmother, Maame Ama Nyame of Kwahu Nkwatia, I can even be Jesus and you can also be whatever you want to be.

Taking inspiration from his close relations, he advised his followers to speak into their lives whenever they get the chance.

My chief, Nai Atopi aka Micheal Larbi has a saying; "Speak it into your life. Bra Kwame, always say it. Whenever you have the opportunity, say what you wish to be in future. Only God can stop you."

He also urged his followers to say certain words to motivate themselves when they feel they are treading backwards in life.

My brother, my sister, my friend, this morning I want you to repeat this after me. "There is an opportunity for every willing heart. Yes, I can. The only two forces that can stop me from achieving my goals are Me and my God" The rest is just talk!!! Nipa abrɛ. I know!! But obiaa bɛ yɛ yie Insha Allah!!

The photo has got so many people talking with some of Kwame A-Plus' celebrity friends coming out to comment on the photo.

Ghanaian hip-hop musician, @captainplanet4x4 commented:

God Is Good

Another person, @benicekorlei commented:

Chaiii this far by Grace .#what God Can Not Does Not Exist#

A follower, @obaapa.nabel replied to the post saying:

kw333rr Nyame ay3 bio oooo❤️

@junior.selassie said:

Bra Kwame nie

@mrs.appenteng said:

We serve a good God for sure , can I get an amen?

During the Easter festivities this year, the outspoken Ghanaian musician and political activist, flaunted all his adorable daughters in a photo. The photo which trended on social media saw A-Plus seated on a bed with his three daughters.

The proud father and his daughters believed to be called Ama, Betty and Akua were all beaming with smiles as they posed for the photos.

A-Plus was sitting on the bed with two of his daughters while the third who was wearing a hat stood behind the trio and was also beaming with smiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh