Award winning Singer, Sefa has apologised to South Africa's High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason for her behaviour during the VGMA23 award presentation

This came about after a video went viral where Sefa was seen snatching the plaque from Jeanet Mason's hand while looking away and giving her thank you speech

Fans have reacted, with some blaming event organisers for the mix-up and others applauding Sefa for taking the bold step in apologising

Award winning Singer, Sefa has issued a public apology to the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason.

This comes after a video from the night of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Music Awards went viral on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sefa is seen to be looking away as she snatched the plaque from Jeanet Mason's hand, in the middle of giving her thank you speech on the podium.

Sefa told host of Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty that she didn't intend to snatch the award from Jeanet Mason in that manner. She said:

You know it's my first time so I was just amazed with everything that happened. I think it's just an overwhelming moment. Everything jus happened on stage. Some unexpected things happened. But the best thing and amazing thing is that I got to meet her Excellency and she presented the award and it was amazing.

The 'E Choke' crooner apologised for her actions and pleaded with the SA High Commissioner to Ghana to accept her apology as what critics were saying wasn't what she intended.

I'm so honoured to meet her. I can't even stop smiling. I was so scared before because of how the whole thing turned up. Being Ghanaian and being African, I think it's best for me to even apologise fist hand before even saying anything. I want to say I'm really really sorry for everything. Your Excellency, I'm very very sorry.

Celebrating her birthday, getting nominated for the first time and winning the popular Afrobeats Song of the year award that same night at the prestigious awards show was definitely a triple celebration for the 'Fever' crooner. According to Sefa:

I was so overwhelmed with joy. Being a female and taking the award.

However, Her Excellency was not fazed about what the critics had to say. She shared that she didn't notice Sefa's actions during the award presentation, but rather she was so immersed in the events that night.

I did not notice anything my darling. I was just excited to be there, to present, to celebrate artiste and young women. For me, if you had watched me and my colleague do the one leg challenge... It was a beautiful evening. I had lots of fun. Congratulations again.

Fans react to Sefa's apology to the SA High Commissioner to Ghana

dumanyojustine

Congrats ayigbe chocolate❤️

premiumshitogh:

I think Her Excellency was expecting to see Mr Drew and not Sefa since it is Drew name on the paper ... this must be the fault of VGMA organizers m.mm smh

stardeksel:

Nice one. @s3fa_gh Bless Up.

kobby_cypher_gh

❤️

isaackusi49

"I am sorry" will remain a magic wand eternally

Source: YEN.com.gh