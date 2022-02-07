A video of gospel singer Joe Mettle's daughter, Baby Ariana, has been shared online for the first time

The video contained scenes from Ariana's christening that was held in the church a few weeks ago

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, an elderly man, supposedly a priest, is seen holding the baby in his arms and anointing her

Many people are impressed with the little girl's pretty looks in the video and have heaped praises on her and her parents

A video containing the beautiful daughter of popular gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has dropped online and fans are happy.

The video as sighted by YEN.com.gh was shared by Joe Mettle himself on his Instagram, and it contained scenes from Baby Ariana’s Christening at the church.

Baby Ariana is seen in the arms of her grandmother, and then later in the arms of the priest who anointed her by pouring oil on her forehead.

A collage of Joe Mettle and his family. Photo credit: @joemettle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

At the church, mother and father, as well as other family members of the little girl are all seen in a joyous mood happily singing and dancing.

Video of Joe Mettle’s daughter triggers reactions online

The video has triggered reactions online as many people are happy to see Baby Ariana.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ultraviolet_hair_gallery: "Very beautiful girl, we thank God for the gift."

dejikeyz: "Big congratz boss .. Godbless and keep her."

kobby.kyei: "Congratulations."

ladygen07: "Congratulations we join you and family to say THANK YOU GOD!"

kour_kor13: "Aaww bless…. God be your guide and protector always baby Ariana."

naa_justy: "Awwnn. Congratulations to both of you. Beautiful Ariana."

sokoohemaaofficial: "Baby Ariana."

oneman1000: "Correct aunties and uncles. She’s blessed roff."

ceciliaasunsung: "Beautiful may the good lord continue to bless your home. Congratulations."

mabelmettle: "Beautiful...I can see uncle Emma repping live."

priscilla_asa1: "Beautiful welcome Ariana."

sariejehu: "Congratulations."

quansah6168: "All praise and thanks be to Jehovah. May the lord provide all that you will need to raise her up in the fear of the lord. Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Mettle. This is the doing of the lord indeed as we are glad."

Joe Mettle and wife welcome first child in October 21, 2021

Joe Mettle and his wife, Selassie Dzisa, announced the birth of their first child with posts on social media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Selassie first shared a photo showing herself with a baby bump photo. The photo had Selassie in a long dress holding her baby bump with her side to the camera.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, Joe Mettle shared a word of motivation for other women searching for the fruit of the womb to have faith in God.

Source: YEN.com.gh