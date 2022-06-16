Kofi Donkor has criticized Joyce Blessing's critics in relation to an old video of her intoxicated, calling them 'insensitive people'

He expressed shock at the silence of gospel musicians on the matter and lambasted them for not supporting their 'sister in Christ'

He encouraged the troubled musician to remain strong and seek comfort in the Lord with the hope that things will get better

Celestine Donkor's husband, Kofi Donkor, has taken to his Facebook page to express his disappointment in the gospel community in Ghana for their continued silence on fellow musician Joyce Blessing's troubles.

He stated that now was not the time for them to 'look away' when she needs their support, admonishing them to fight for her.

He also cautioned those castigating the hurting mother to leave her alone and told them to consider the impact their actions would have on her children.

"Enough is enough! Leave the woman alone! Be sensitive to her children at least. To my colleagues in the gospel fraternity, today it is Joyce and we have all gone mute, tomorrow it could be you. Let’s fight for our sister." he wrote.

Mr Donkor argued that drinking alcohol or getting drunk was not a crime, using Jesus' first miracle as justification. He held the assertion that no one had the right to condemn her for her ills,

"Whoever is doing this to Joyce Blessing should know that she is just a divorcee and not a murderer. Is she the only person to have been divorced in life? She is sipping wine and so? Since when did drinking wine become a crime? By the way, what is the first miracle Jesus did? (Read John 2). I am not here to teach the theology of wine. Nobody has the right to condemn anyone," he added.

He concluded his post with a word of encouragement for the sullen musician.

In other related news, the estranged husband of aggrieved gospel musician Joyce Blessing, Dave Joy, has rebutted claims by his wife's management that he was the 'mystery man' she was professing love to, in an old video that resurfaced the net.

Mr Joy denied knowledge of the said video and gave his version of the story via an Instagram video.

This brouhaha emanated from a video that was posted by former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Evangelist Mama Pat, which showed a young Joyce Blessing sipping alcohol and expressing her love for 'her man'.

