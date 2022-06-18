UK-based Ghanaian international singer, Stephanie Benson, has marked 33 years of marriage with her husband, John Benson

In light of the celebrations, she shared a video on her Instagram page which had memories she has shared with her husband

Many people are gushing over the two lovebirds and how long they have spent together being married, with many tapping into their blessing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

UK-based Ghanaian international singer, Stephanie Benson, has marked 33 years of marriage with her husband, John Benson, on June 17.

Stephanie Benson and John Benson. Photo Source: @stephaniebensonlive

Source: Instagram

She took to her Instagram page to share a video containing old memories she has shared with Mr Benson. The video also told the love story of how they met and the lovely family of seven they have raised together.

The video has gotten many people including actress Selly Galley and singer Sister Deborah gushing over how adorable The Bensons have grown over the years they have spent together.

In her Instagram post, she eulogised her husband and acknowledged that he is the reason why her luck began when it comes to finding sustainable love.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It’s my 33rd Anniversary today. Most say he’s a lucky man, and I say he’s the reason my luck began. It’s my job to put a smile on his face, and It’s his job to make me feel safe in his embrace.

Sharing some gems about marriage and how she has been married for 33 years, she noted marriage is about trusting your partner, as well as believing in God's decision to commit to one person.

Marriage is trusting in yours and God s decision to commit to only one, forever. I have loved him for 34yrs and will continue for 34 more.❤️ I’m sorry we had to cancel our trip but I’ll make it up to you.

She noted that she has loved him for 34 years, with 33 years being together happily married.

Stephanie Benson's 33rd anniversary video makes people wish to have what she has

sellygalley:

Watched it over and over Happy 33rd anniversary mama. Soo much love and respect

kbkbmuzic:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

_nutifafa:

Happiest Anniversary Bestie 33 down…. Forever to Go #inmyheadyouaremybestie

allthingsorganicgh:

I wish you more wonderful years together, I tap into this blessing.

intensebass:

That was really beautiful! Happy anniversary to the both of you!

sholababy25:

Happy Anniversary Mama Steph and Uncle Jon, many more years in Love I pray ❤️❤️❤️

ankarabae_bypreshtalker:

This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today. May this last forever ❤️

Stephanie Benson Reveals She Got A Tattoo To Hide Stretch Marks On Her Stomach

UK based Ghanaian Singer, Stephanie Benson has revealed that the tattoo covering her stomach has a story behind it and that it is not for show.

According to her, she covered her belly with the tattoo because she was insecure about the stretch marks on her belly.

Even though the 51-year-old mother still looks youthful and flawless, she shared that after having five children, the stretch marks got unbearable to the eye.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh