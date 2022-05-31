UK based Ghanaian Singer, Stephanie Benson has revealed the story behind a huge tattoo that covers her belly

The 51 year old had fans gushing over her beauty and youthfulness even after having five children

UK based Ghanaian Singer, Stephanie Benson has revealed that the tattoo covering her stomach has a story behind it and that it is not for show.

According to her, she covered her belly with the tattoo because she was insecure about the stretch marks on her belly.

Even though the 51 year old mother still looks youthful and flawless, she shared that after having five children, the stretchmarks got unbearable to the eye.

In a post on her official Twitter page, she said:

I tattooed my stomach to hide stretch marks after 5 babies. What would you change about yourself?❤️

The tattoo shows a huge microphone in between her breasts, with the inscription "5 Children" boldly written to cover the lower part of her belly.

People react to Stephanie Benson belly tattoo

@QuaoIbrahim:

In as much as you look resplendent, I couldn't fully fathom these stretch marks, stretch marks aren't a bad thing to hide unless you say it's bad for you reason for which you are hiding it. You had marks as an outcome of a productive venture.

@Depencilmonstar:

self love ❤

@Sir_Decisive:

You mean after "5 babies"??? Wow

@Adutwum85813597:

I remember when Stephanie said "take a break,pop it in and give me one more"And Samini responded by saying "Bra na begye". The songggggggggggg

@SamQuame:

Mama for life❤️

@BrightBentum6:

Wow I respect you for staying with "one man" for your entire life. It's something that's difficult for most people to do especially in this 21st century. Can you please share some secrets and message of advice especially to the youth of today.

@Dzidula9:

I just admire your Confidence a lot!❤️

@AbernarhS:

❤️❤️❤️ Forever young and beautiful

@knti_yeboah:

Goddess

